Uncrate Supply #10 – It’s Time to Fly

The Bose Portable Home Compact Bluetooth Speaker is a truly easy device to take with you from room to room. Weighing in at just 2.3 pounds, pretty much anyone can hold this compact gadget. Plus, it has a convenient carrying handle so you can still hear its impressive 360º sound while you’re transporting it. Completely wireless, this portable device has a 12-hour battery life. So listen to podcasts, the news, and music all day long, and then charge up this wireless sound system while you sleep. On top of all this, it’s waterproof. Take it on all your lakeside and boating adventures, because it can handle playful splashes and sprays of water. Use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice control to tell it what you want it to do and play next. Charge it with a USB cable, or purchase the charging cradle to dock it while it powers up.