Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sydney Driver Clocks $10,000 Worth of Fines in 11 Minutes

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got absolutely no idea how he’s done it, but this NSW driver managed to clock up over $10,000 in speeding infringements driving the worlds slowest sportscar. The NSW police force released details surrounding the dangerous driving, including police helicopter images of the Toyota 86 speeding for 11 minutes through western Sydney a few weeks ago. It wasn’t long before the team in the air coordinated with those on the ground to bring the driver to an abrupt stop.

manofmany.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Sydney#Sydney Driver Clocks#Nsw#Lamborghini#Queensland Police#Polair#Subaru#The Nsw Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Public Safetycarthrottle.com

Subaru BRZ Driver's 11-Minute Thrash Valued At £5500 In Fines And 50 Points

New South Wales police filmed a BRZ driver's late-night escapades, which would have worked out at $10,000 (Aus) had he been fined for each infraction individually. The driver of a Subaru BRZ thought he’d take advantage of the quiet late-night Sydney streets, but unfortunately for him, he was being watched. As noted by NSW Police’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Command last week, a ‘PolAir’ police helicopter spotted the quickly driven black BRZ on 2 June and informed Highway Patrol.
Public SafetyCarscoops

Police Chopper Stealthily Films Subaru BRZ Driver Potentially Accumulating Over A$10,000 In Speeding Fines

If you want proof that police can be watching you without you even noticing it, here it is. Earlier in the month, police in New South Wales, Australia nabbed a black Subaru BRZ driving at excessive speeds late at night. However, it wasn’t patrol cars that spotted the man but rather a police helicopter that proceeded to stalk the driver for several minutes as they repeatedly broke the speed limit.
Agriculturehawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Sydney’s Latest COVID-19 Lockdown

More than 1 million people in greater Sydney are in the midst of a lockdown, facing a series of restrictions related to the spread of COVID-19—at least through the end of the week. The affected area stretches from the city’s central business district to its eastern suburbs—including the famous Bondi...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Brave police officer is killed trying to stop a stolen car on a Brisbane highway - as cops hunt cowardly driver who fled scene and label case a homicide investigation

A senior male police officer has died trying to stop a suspected stolen white Hyundai Kona SUV at 3am on Saturday when he was rammed by a driver trying to escape. The officer died on the scene when he was struck by the vehicle while trying to deploy a tyre-deflating device on the Bruce Highway, near Deception Bay north of Brisbane just after 3am.
George, IAnwestiowa.com

Driver clocked at 95 mph found with weed

GEORGE—A 22-year-old Houston man was arrested 11:45 a.m. Monday, June 14, near George on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, reckless driving, speeding and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Rayshun A. Gordon stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Young surfer is mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot - with officials shutting the beach as the predator lurks nearby

A young man who was mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot has been identified as a passionate surfer. Joe Hoffman, aged in his 20s, was surfing at a beach off Crescent Head, on the New South Wales mid-north coast, at about 4.25pm on Monday when shark sunk its teeth into his bicep and tore a chunk out of his board.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Sydney Covid lockdown restrictions: NSW coronavirus rules explained

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has announced a two-week lockdown for greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Wollongong that came into effect from 6pm on Saturday 26 June until midnight on Friday 9 July. This supersedes the lockdown already in effect for those who live in or whose...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

Speeding driver, 23, who killed two cyclists after colliding head on into them at 70mph in a stolen car while high on cannabis is jailed for 11 years

A speeding driver who killed two cyclists after colliding head on into them in a stolen car while under the influence of cannabis has been jailed today for 11 years. Colin Smith, 23, was driving at approximately 70mph on a 40mph road in Speke, Liverpool, when he hit two cyclists and two cars, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
RelationshipsPosted by
Newsweek

Father Finds Body of Bride-to-be Killed in Street by Fiancé Who Wanted Out of Wedding

In a sad turn of events Monday, a man in India was in the process of delivering his daughter's wedding invitations when he happened upon her dead body in the middle of the street. His daughter had left their home to join her fiancé on a shopping trip, according to The Times of India. But the trip would lead to an argument about the upcoming nuptials and ultimately end in the bride-to-be's death.