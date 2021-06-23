Sydney Driver Clocks $10,000 Worth of Fines in 11 Minutes
We’ve got absolutely no idea how he’s done it, but this NSW driver managed to clock up over $10,000 in speeding infringements driving the worlds slowest sportscar. The NSW police force released details surrounding the dangerous driving, including police helicopter images of the Toyota 86 speeding for 11 minutes through western Sydney a few weeks ago. It wasn’t long before the team in the air coordinated with those on the ground to bring the driver to an abrupt stop.manofmany.com