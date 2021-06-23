Cancel
Drinks

Drake’s Whiskey ‘Virginia Black’ Has Finally Landed in Australia

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 6 God is just doing 6 God things. Canadian rapper, music mogul and LeBron James stan Drake is more or less ruling the world right now. Aside from scoring 29 Billboard Music Awards and four Grammy gongs, the 34-year-old is now topping the liquor business as well, thanks to his highly popular Virginia Black whiskey. Smooth and sultry with a touch of luxury, the American dram is going 0 to 100 real quick, and best of all, it’s headed Down Under.

Jay Z
Lebron James
Tequila
Drake
#Virginia Black Whiskey#Australia#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Canadian#American#Dele N Tequila#The Spirits Business#Aussie
Music

DaBaby Is Looking to Collaborate With Jay-Z: ‘Who I Gotta Talk To?’

Since becoming a breakout star in 2019, DaBaby has joined forces with some of the biggest names in the game. We’re talking everyone from Drake and Lil Yachty to Young Thug and Post Malone to Chance the Rapper and Yo Gotti. Impressive, no doubt; but there is one artist who DaBaby is eager to connect with: Jay-Z.
Drinks

Ireland’s Black Distillery Offers Up An Irish Rum Cask Finish Whiskey

There’s something special about the age of 18 … in a young person’s life it’s a transition to adulthood. In the whiskey world, 18 years of age shows a level of maturity and commitment to patience and craft. The newest offering from Blacks Brewery & Distillery, an 18-year-old Irish single...
Celebrities

Inside Drake's Luxurious Gift To Lil Baby

Celebrities are accustomed to buying one another wildly expensive items, such as brand new Bentley cars, custom jewelry, and even an entire private island — if you're feeling as romantic as Jay-Z. The phrase "go big or go home" is an understatement for the rich and wealthy, especially for rappers wanting to show love to their industry peers. Generosity is surely in the air, mainly for rapper Lil Baby.
Beauty & Fashion

A$AP Rocky Spotted Rocking Years Most Popular Sneaker Trend

A$AP Rocky knows a thing or two about fashion. Commonly referring to himself as the best-dressed man on the planet, his product collaborations tend to follow suit. It’s this fitpic, however, that had fans focusing their attention away from the rapper’s garms’ and straight to the sneakers of choice. It was revealed in his GQ cover feature that Pretty Flacko’s mission was to completely reinvent the Vans Slip-on with his latest collaboration with the skate brand. And it appears he has done just that, creating a Vans Mule with a touch of flames down the side to remind everyone that these are certainly, some heat.
Celebrities

NFT For Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt" Cover Sells For A Whole Damn Lot

Though the benchmark of Jay-Z's discography has recently turned 25, Reasonable Doubt is currently worth far more than it ever has been. At Sotheby's Auction House, a non-fungible token in the form of a portrait created by Derrick Adams was inspired by the iconic, damn-near-perfect 90s record and ultimately sold for $138,600. Bidding began at $1,000 on June 24th. Hov personally contacted Adams in order to see what could be done in order to try and commemorate such a seminal piece of his artistry.
Music

Quavo Shows Off JAY-Z Approval Of ‘Culture III’ Track ‘Avalanche’

The Migos trio set out to make a lasting impression during their The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance earlier this week — and according to Quavo’s iPhone receipts, it appears they have with a Hip Hop legend. As Culture III competed for mainstream dominance against the likes of Polo...
SPY

Whiskey of the Week: Jim Beam’s Legent Bourbon Has Been Unfairly Maligned

Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on Spy. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. When Legent Bourbon first came out in 2019, it was surprisingly divisive. Sure, there are people who don’t care for cask-finished bourbon (which this is), but I think there was something more than that going on. It seemed that there were certain people who felt a little bit misled by the marketing behind the whiskey, which I understand but don’t think is entirely fair.
Celebrities

Michael Rubin’s White Party Was Star-Studded, Celebs Boogie Down!

Hollywood heavyweights rolled through en masse for a 4th of July bash in the Hamptons — courtesy of Michael Rubin — and it was a who’s who of fame … and dancing. The 76ers team owner hosted what might perhaps be the bash of the year Sunday — a “White Party,” where folks are encouraged to dress in all white, and rage til the early morn’. That’s exactly what his guests did … and they didn’t pass up the dance floor either.
Restaurants

Monday Munchies: July 7th – Delicious Deliveries

As Sydneysiders enter the second week of lockdown, more and more businesses are getting back on board the local takeaway train with a host of delicious delivery options. We’ve got another multitude of restaurants and hospitality venues to add to your list and take your stay at home dinners to the next level! For those of us who are lucky enough to be in Canberra, the nation’s capital, there’s an awesome new wine bar opening in your neck of the woods. So let’s get right into it, the only way we know-how. We’re Breaking down all you need to know in food in this edition of Monday Munchies.
brewpublic.com

Whiskey Wednesday – Scottie Pippen’s DIGITS Bourbon Whiskey

The world of spirits has a new celebrity whiskey that is beginning to hit the market place. NBA legend and entrepreneur, Scottie Pippen, along with famed wine and spirits maker Dave Phinney have come together to launch DIGITS, a five-year-old bourbon whiskey. This Tennessee born bourbon is produced and bottled...
Celebrities

JT & Beyonce Had A Bonding Moment At Fourth Of July Party

JT, one half of the Miami-based rap duo, took to Twitter last night to detail a conversation she had with Beyoncé. While keeping conversations under wraps is always nice, that excitement seemed hard for the City Girl to contain. At a star-studded 4th of July party reportedly thrown by none...
Pitchfork

Tyler, the Creator, City Girls, Migos, Lil Baby, and More to Perform at 2021 BET Awards

The 2021 BET Awards are set to air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern at the Microsoft Theater in New York. Today, an initial list of performers has been announced. It includes Tyler, the Creator, City Girls, Migos, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Lil Durk, Rapsody, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Andra Day, Kirk Franklin, and Moneybagg Yo. Taraji P. Henson is hosting the show, and Queen Latifah will receive a Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

