Drake’s Whiskey ‘Virginia Black’ Has Finally Landed in Australia
The 6 God is just doing 6 God things. Canadian rapper, music mogul and LeBron James stan Drake is more or less ruling the world right now. Aside from scoring 29 Billboard Music Awards and four Grammy gongs, the 34-year-old is now topping the liquor business as well, thanks to his highly popular Virginia Black whiskey. Smooth and sultry with a touch of luxury, the American dram is going 0 to 100 real quick, and best of all, it’s headed Down Under.manofmany.com