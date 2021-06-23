Cancel
Cleveland, OH

The city of Cleveland is hiring a seasonal lifeguard for beaches and pools

James Stephens
James Stephens
 10 days ago

Ronnie Overgoor/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The city of Cleveland, Ohio is hiring a full-time seasonal lifeguard. The city needs someone who can keep beaches and swimming pools safe. The chosen candidate will be compensated with $10.00-19.00 per hour. And the recruitment will close on June 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Selected candidate will be tasked to perform typical lifeguard duties. They will need to be ready to patrol and supervise the swimmers, rescue swimmers at risk of drowning and provide emergency assistance when needed. This will include performing first aids, keep the swimmers civil and away from breaking any regulations.

Not only will they need to keep swimmers from dangers, the lifeguard will also be responsible for keeping the sites clean. They will also need to give swimming lessons; transport the youth and adults; attend institutes, lectures and staff meetings; monitors logistics; and more.

The city will give out multiple benefits depending on employment status and any union membership. The hired candidate may be eligible for benefit options, including comprehensive medical, dental, vision, prescription medical and life insurance. The specifics of eligibility will be discussed at the end of the hiring process.

Candidates need to meet minimum qualifications to be considered. This includes passing a pre-employment drug test for chosen candidates.

The candidates need to be certified in a couple of subjects. They need to possess certifications for American Red Cross Lifeguarding Training and First Aid. They also need a certification for CPR for the Professional Rescuer.

The candidates must have a valid driver’s license from the State of Ohio. But is not required for those under the age of 18. These candidates are also not required to bring their diploma or GED.

Cleveland, OH
News junkie, news distributor and proud father

