Condor Selects Hanlon Engineering as the Lead Engineer for a Feasibility Study Design for a New Processing Plant Utilizing the Recently Acquired New SAG Mill

In recognition of their 40th anniversary, Wallace Engineering is pleased to announce their rebrand as Wallace Design Collective, effective June 1, 2021. The name was selected to honor Wallace's history while reflecting their growth as a multidisciplinary firm offering professional services beyond engineering. "We're excited about our new brand and the way it will help us position and promote all our services," said Tom Hendrick, Wallace CEO. "We're proud of our engineering history and excited about our new offerings. By incorporating elements of our previous brand, we also continue to represent our great culture at Wallace." ## About Wallace Design Collective Founded in 1981, Wallace provides civil engineering, structural engineering, IBC-mandated special inspections, roof consulting, landscape architecture and surveying. With offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Denver and Atlanta, our staff of 27 principals and over 170 people represent personnel with professional registrations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada. Wallace Design Collective's headquarters are located at 123 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, please visit wallace.design.