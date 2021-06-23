Sintilimab in Combination with Chemotherapy Meets Overall Survival Primary Endpoint in the Global Phase 3 ORIENT-15 Study for the First-Line Treatment of Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma
SAN FRANCISCO, and SUZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the Phase 3 ORIENT-15 study met the predefined overall survival primary endpoint. ORIENT-15 is a global randomized, double-blind, multi-center clinical study evaluating sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy (cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil [5-FU]) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).www.thepress.net