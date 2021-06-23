Sintilimab in Combination with Chemotherapy Meets Overall Survival Primary Endpoint in the Global Phase 3 ORIENT-15 Study for the First-Line Treatment of Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on developing cellular and cell derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease, today announces that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its prespecified data review for the Phase III pivotal CardiAMP™ Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02438306). The DSMB based its review on all available data for the 97 patients enrolled in the trial to date, including many who have reached their one-year, and a few who have reached their two-year, follow-up. The DSMB performed a risk-benefit assessment, indicated no safety concerns, and recommended that the study continue as designed.