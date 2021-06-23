‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Boss on Tally & Alder’s Connection, the Camarilla and More

Next week on Freeform Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 3 is going to be here. So what can you expect throughout it?. This particular episode carries with it the title of “A Tiffany,” and we get a sense that a wide array of different struggles lie at the core. Take, for example, Raelle trying her best to prove herself, while Tally asks some enormous questions about what is happening to her. Because we are still so early on in the season, we’re at a point right now where some of these stories could develop for weeks to come — or twist and turn in ways that you do not expect. No matter where they go, we have a feeling that they will prove to be dramatic and morph the show further.