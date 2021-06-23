Cancel
Public Mint Integrates with USDC to Offer Bridge to Ethereum

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 22, 2021 — Public Mint, the fiat-native public blockchain ecosystem, is excited to announce that Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) will now be natively integrated with the Public Mint blockchain, providing a simple gateway to connect Public Mint’s fiat-centric network to the vibrant DeFi ecosystem on Ethereum – and potentially other major networks where USDC is supported in the future. USDC is the leading US-based regulated stablecoin, with over $23 billion in circulation across blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Algorand and Stellar.

