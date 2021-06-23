Public Mint Integrates with USDC to Offer Bridge to Ethereum

New York, NY, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 22,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "THCPU". Each unit consists of one of the Company's shares of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "THCP" and "THCPW," respectively.