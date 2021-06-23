Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

thredUP Releases Its Ninth Annual Resale Report with First-Ever Impact Section

By thredUP
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today released the results of the 2021 Resale Report. The comprehensive study is conducted by third-party retail analytics firm GlobalData and serves as the most robust measure of the U.S. secondhand market. The ninth annual study, which surveyed 3,500 consumers, estimates that the secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, reaching $77 billion. This year's study reveals new insights on tailwinds propelling resale in the pandemic recovery and the role of government in accelerating the adoption of Circular Fashion. For the first time, the report also includes a thredUP Impact Section highlighting the company's progress towards its mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first.

www.thepress.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
681
Followers
19K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fast Fashion#Resale#Fashion Brands#Thredup Inc#Tdup#Circular Fashion#Thredup Impact Section#Pollutive#Co Founder#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Trademarks
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

VIPdesk and CCMC Release the Results of the First Ever Nationwide Customer Delight Study

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Today VIPdesk and Customer Care Measurement & Consulting (CCMC) have the pleasure to announce the final results of the first-ever nationwide Customer Delight Study. The Customer Delight Study surveyed the impact of customer delight on purchase behavior, customer loyalty, and word-of-mouth activity. Creating customer delight goes above and beyond just offering great customer service. Delighted customers have experienced an interaction that significantly exceeded their expectations and was memorable to them. To create representative results with a margin of error below 2%, CCMC surveyed more than 2,500 affluent individuals with an average household income of $100,000 or more.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Gap Inc. Highlights Action and Progress Toward Driving Systemic Change With the Release of Its First Equality & Belonging Report

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has released its first stand–alone Equality & Belonging (E&B) report, which summarizes developments, actions, and progress toward driving systemic change and its commitment to Create for All, with All. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005241/en/. Gap Inc.’s 2021 Equality & Belonging...
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Releases 2020 ESG Report Highlighting Its Pioneering Sustainability and Social Impact Leadership

PASADENA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with an asset base in North America of more than 52 million SF, today announced that it has released its 2020 ESG Report. The report, which complies with the Core option of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, reinforces Alexandria's profound commitment to and execution of its pioneering environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Takeda Announces The Publication Of Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For FY2020

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Takeda filed the Annual Report with the SEC on June 29, 2021, and the Annual Report can be accessed on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/.
Environmentwashingtonexec.com

Digital Realty Releases 3rd Annual Environmental, Social, Governance Report

A global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, Digital Realty has published its third annual “Environmental, Social and Governance Report.”. The report provides transparency on the company’s ESG performance for 2020 along with a comprehensive overview of its commitment to clean energy, resource conservation, diversity,...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Resale's Upward Trajectory Will Continue Post Pandemic, ThredUP Report Finds

During the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers contemplated their bulging closets and got that bloated feeling, like they’d just eaten a big meal. It didn’t feel good, so they purged. Sellers sold more, and buyers bought, an avalanche of pre-worn apparel and accessories. Shoppers got their fashion fixes for less than the price of new products, taking part in the circular economy. All this, according to ThredUP’s 2021 Resale Report.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Western Forest Products Confirms Its Net Positive Climate Impact With Release Of 2020 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today the release of our 2020 Sustainability Report detailing the progress and commitment to our key sustainability initiatives. This includes the completion of our first full lifecycle carbon accounting, which confirmed the positive role Western's sustainable forest management practices and wood products have in fighting against climate change.
Retailmorningbrew.com

Secondhand market expected to double to $77B by 2025: ThredUp report

You can drop hundreds on a new Comme des Garçons T-shirt—or you could thrift for it. Increasingly, consumers want to try the latter. By 2025, the secondhand market is expected to double from $36 billion this year to $77 billion, according to ThredUp’s just-released report on resale (conducted with GlobalData).
Marketsmartechseries.com

Loyalty360 Releases First-Ever Quarterly Analyst Update, 2021 Q2

Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, is proud to release its first-ever Quarterly Analyst Update. In this analyst report, Loyalty360 will detail the state of customer loyalty, inclusive of the latest market trends, and current opportunities within customer loyalty facing both brands and suppliers. This industry overview will be informed by extensive data points driven by Loyalty360’s unique position within the industry, which includes hundreds of brands and suppliers within a diverse set of industries.
BusinessBirmingham Star

Flex releases its 2021 Sustainability report

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today released its 2021 sustainability report, summarizing the company's calendar year 2020 sustainability performance and results against the Flex 20 by 2020 goals. The report demonstrates Flex's commitment to sustainable manufacturing operations, providing a safe environment for employees, applying...
TrafficMySanAntonio

Innovative Youth Transportation Solution HopSkipDrive Releases Second Annual Safety Report

In-depth report reveals data about safety incidents and investments in 2020. HopSkipDrive, an innovative, safe youth transportation solution, released its second annual Safety Report, revealing detailed data about safety incidents, driving behavior and safety investments. The company is the only one in the youth transportation space to publish a safety report, and encourages others to publish annual safety reports to hold the industry as a whole accountable.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rite Aid Releases Third Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report today published its third annual corporate sustainability report, detailing the company's enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. The report introduces four key pillars underpinning Rite Aid's sustainability efforts: building a thriving planet, thriving business, thriving workplace and thriving community. "As a healthcare organization...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Enerplus Releases its 2021 ESG Report

CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus", or the "Company") (TSX: ERF & NYSE: ERF) today announced the release of its 2021 ESG report, which provides an update on the Company's progress relative to its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives. Enerplus continues to prioritize ESG focus areas that have the greatest financial impact, or which are operationally important to the organization in reducing risk, enhancing long-term business resilience and profitability, and supporting access to capital. Enerplus' board of directors continues to be actively engaged in the Company's approach to managing ESG issues under a governance framework that provides clear oversight and accountability. The 2021 ESG report is available on Enerplus' website at www.enerplus.com.
CancerPosted by
The Press

Innovent and Laekna Therapeutics Enter a Partnership Agreement to Co-Develop Combination Therapy of Sintilimab and Afuresertib in Clinical Studies in China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co., Ltd. (Laekna), an emerging innovative pharma company based in China's "Zhangjiang Pharma Valley" and New Jersey in the U.S., focusing on developing new ground-breaking innovative therapies to treat cancer and liver diseases, today jointly announced they have entered into a collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of Innovent's PD-1 inhibitor sintilimab and Laekna's pan-AKT kinase inhibitor afuresertib.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Partner Communications Reports The Interest Rate For The Series D Notes For The Period Commencing On July 1, 2021 And Ending On September 30, 2021

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, pursuant to the Company's Shelf Prospectus dated September 3, 2009, as amended to date, and the Supplemental Shelf Offering Report dated April 15, 2010, as amended to date (the "Offering Report"), that the Company's Series D Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.305% for the period commencing on July 1, 2021 and ending on September 30, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Samsung Biologics Issues Its First Annual Sustainability Report

Consolidation of the company's roadmap to creating an improved business environment. Establishment of an ESG Committee for its continued efforts for environmental performance. Showcases the company's long-term commitment to social responsibility as part of its mission to build a better life. INCHEON, South Korea, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung...

Comments / 0

Community Policy