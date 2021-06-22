Musick Peeler Partner Karen Bizzini Recognized as a Top Woman Leader in Los Angeles

Creativity and skill combine in alum’s environmental law career. “Creativity” might not be the first word that comes to mind when it comes to describing the legal profession. But that’s exactly what drew Viktoriia De Las Casas, L’15, to the profession. “As a lawyer, you have to make arguments,” she explained, and “that’s where you can be creative.” In setting out to be a lawyer in her home country of Ukraine, De Las Casas sought “to use that creativity to advocate for others.”