Musick Peeler Partner Karen Bizzini Recognized as a Top Woman Leader in Los Angeles

By Musick Peeler
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP Partner and Member of the Insurance and Litigation practices Karen L. Bizzini has been selected as a nominee for the 'Champion of Women' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published today. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

The Press

The Press

