Musick Peeler Partner Karen Bizzini Recognized as a Top Woman Leader in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP Partner and Member of the Insurance and Litigation practices Karen L. Bizzini has been selected as a nominee for the 'Champion of Women' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published today. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.