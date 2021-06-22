Cancel
Hahn & Hahn's Laura Farber and Christianne Kerns Among Los Angeles Business Journal's Women Leaders

By Hahn, Hahn LLP, Los Angeles Business Journal
PASADENA, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based law firm Hahn & Hahn announced today that Christianne Kerns, managing partner and a member of Hahn & Hahn's Business Practice, and Laura Farber, a partner in the firm's Litigation and Employment practices, have been selected as nominees for the Women's Leadership Awards and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published earlier this week. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

