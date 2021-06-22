Musick Peeler Partner Rosemary Nunn Named 2021 Commercial Real Estate Visionary

Http://www.linkedin.com/company/andruschat-real-estate-svc/about/. Andruschat Real Estate Services, Inc. is proud to welcome Michael A. Nappo to our team as the Director of Sales and Association Development. Michael brings with him a unique group of skills that will allow Andruschat Real Estate to explore additional Real Estate services along with our already established high quality Community Association Management services. Michael has over 30 years’ experience as a Real Estate Associate Broker, Property and Community Association Manager, Community Associations Operations Manager and Real Estate Investor. He has worked with numerous communities and understands the importance of a good relationship between the Association Manager and the Community Association Board Members. His professional experience not only allows him the ability to handle problems but to also advise Board Members on how to take preventative measures to avoid problems. Michael also stays informed with the latest industry rules, regulations, laws and technologies that can make for a more efficient, productive and updated way to manage Community Associations. Andruschat Real Estate Services, Inc. will continue to provide you with the highest quality Community Association management services including providing Board Members with guidance for understanding the Community Association legal documents (Declaration and By-Laws), providing financial services including accurate and easy to read financial statements / collection of assessments / payment of invoices, handling questions and concerns from Board Members and Unit Owners, providing a 24-hour – seven days per week emergency service, and maintenance services. With the addition of Michael Nappo to our team and his extensive experience as a Real Estate Associate Broker, Andruschat Real Estate will explore the option of providing our Community Associations with additional Real Estate services. This would allow Andruschat Real Estate the unique ability to provide our Community Associations with full Real Estate services, all under one roof. Please feel free to email Michael Nappo directly at mike@andruschat.com or contact Andruschat Real Estate Services, Inc at 716-688-4757 to put your Community Association in touch with the highest quality professional Community Association management company that you deserve.