Musick Peeler Partner Rosemary Nunn Named 2021 Commercial Real Estate Visionary

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP Partner Rosemary K. Nunn has been recognized in Commercial Real Estate Magazine as '2021 Commercial Real Estate Visionaries.' The inaugural issue honors noteworthy real estate professionals for their "successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months, as well as their exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities across Southern California," reported the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing Team.

