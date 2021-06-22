Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

James Michael Tyler doing 'really well'

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Michael Tyler is "hopeful" chemotherapy will be "effective" and is currently doing "really well".

www.thepress.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
692
Followers
19K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Michael Tyler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemotherapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsGettysburg Times

Is 'all's well that ends well' really true?

Back in April, in the midst of this school year filled with exceptional challenges, it seemed important that we needed to end on a strong note. I briefly shared this hope with our staff, asking them to consider how the memories of an experience might be defined by the way in which that experience ended. I aimed to inspire them to create experiences of joy for one another and for our learners as we closed out the school year in the months that were ahead of us.
MusicPosted by
The Press

Jennifer Lopez 'never better'

Jennifer Lopez has "never been better". The 51-year-old singer-and-actress split from fiance Alex Rodriguez three months ago and subsequently rekindled her romance with former flame Ben Affleck, and she admitted she's having the "best time of [her] life" at the moment. She said: "I'm super happy. I know people are...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Pete Davidson's tattoos may be gone when he's 30

Pete Davidson hopes to have his tattoos removed by the time he’s 30. The 27-year-old star recently revealed he has been undergoing laser treatment to get rid of his inkings but because he needs to take a break between sessions, he’s admitted it will be some time before the process is complete.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Joel Raab Wonders: Is Content Really King? And If It’s Not, What Is?

Consultant Joel Raab on why on-the-air companionship trumps content. Is Content really King? It may not be. For years, we’ve all repeated that cliché. But I’m not convinced it’s true. In a recent conversation, the always brilliant AC consultant Gary Berkowitz opined that on-the-air companionship is most important. More than content. Not that content is unimportant, but first, you must connect on a personal level. As all arrows lately seem to be pointing to air talent as the salvation of AM/FM radio, I’ll explore how to be a companion first.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Amanda Kloots pays tribute to Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots has paid a touching tribute to Nick Cordero on the first anniversary of his death. The 'Talk' panelist emotionally reflected on how her "biggest fear" was realised when the Broadway star passed away in July 2021 after battling coronavirus but thanked her late husband for continuing to look out for her and their two-year-old son Elvis, even though he is no longer around.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Chris Lane asks for prayers for sick son

Chris Lane has asked fans to "pray" for his baby son. The 'Big, Big Plans' singer and his wife Lauren Bushnell had to take baby Dutton - who was born on 8 June - to hospital for an undisclosed reason so he called on his followers to ask for their support.
Relationship Advicesixtyandme.com

Do I Really Want to Date Again?

When I am single, I reflexively sign up for a dating app, or three. Why would I ever want my flirting skills to get rusty? I don’t know about all of you, but for me it’s soothing and fun to peruse profiles, kind of like going to a cocktail party where you know no one, but everyone is friendly and receptive. And, I feel less alone, because there’s something to do on a Saturday night besides the laundry!
Family RelationshipsETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Shocks Kalani by Saying He Wants Another Child (Exclusive)

Asuelu drops a major bombshell on Kalani on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when it comes to planning their family. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode, the couple -- who are already parents to their two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy -- are going car shopping and Asuelu has his eye on a white minivan that seats eight people. Kalani notes that they need to get a smaller vehicle that's better on gas. The car salesman agrees with Kalani when they tell him that Asuelu does ride-sharing to make money. But Asuelu is intent on getting the minivan.
Relationship Advicewinstedphoenix.org

Oh Dana! Advice and love column: “You Don’t Own Me”

My boyfriend and I have been dating for about two years. He is extremely insecure and it’s been affecting our relationship heavily. He constantly doubts my loyalty, wanting to check my phone, texting me all the time when I’m out asking for my location and pictures to verify. If I don’t answer his calls he gets angry. I feel like my every move is constantly being monitored and it’s suffocating. He always comments on the clothes I wear when I go out saying, “I look slutty.” In his defense, I’m known to be a party girl. I tend to be very friendly and will talk to anyone which contributes to his jealousy. I’ve tried to change my behavior to make him happy, but I know that if I keep compromising I’m going to end up resenting him. How much more do I need to reassure him? Am I too independent or extroverted?

Comments / 0

Community Policy