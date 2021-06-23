First-time Black gun buyers fuel sales surge in pandemic

A couple weeks ago I read a news article by several journalists from The Trace and USA today. It was a discussion of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) oversight of gun dealers. While this report had many facts, it put few of them in context. I thought the article misrepresented most gun dealers and the ATF. While I think there are many things we can do to keep guns out of the hands of bad people, changing the rules for people who have federal firearm licenses is not high on my list.