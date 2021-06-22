Nathalie Emmanuel helped by yoga

I used to be a perfect example of someone who was overly focused on just one area. I wanted to lose weight, fit into a size 0, and I thought that would make me happy. I thought that to do that I needed the perfect diet, to work out every day, twice a day, to always get 8–9 hours of sleep a night, and that if I did all that then I’d reach my goal — then I’d be happy. The problem was that no matter how hard I worked I couldn’t reach and maintain my goal weight. It was so frustrating, and it led to more self-resentment. I felt like such a failure. I was embarrassed to be the one friend, who was always on a diet but at the same time always looked the same and never changed!