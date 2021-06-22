Cancel
Nathalie Emmanuel helped by yoga

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago
Nathalie Emmanuel turned to yoga when her mental health was “deteriorating”. The ‘F9’ actress has been a big fan of the practice since she was 18 and found herself struggling and she loves it these days because there’s never any “pressure” that comes with it. She said: "What I love...

The Press

The Press

