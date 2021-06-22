Judge Lauren Lake of the new Entertainment Studios court series WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE. (photo credit: Sabrina Thompson, Kuu Photography)

For Lauren and Jared, their forever together started back in 2018 with an innocent conversation in an Orangetheory Fitness class in Washington, DC, where both were living. After that, it seemed like they were always bumping into each other. Jared spent six months hoping a mutual friend would set them up before he took matters into his own hands and asked Lauren on a date after a workout class. It was the day after Valentine’s Day, and they talked for hours over glasses of Hall wine at their favorite restaurant in DC, Le Diplomate. A year and a half later, Jared surprised Lauren with the proposal of her dreams at a vineyard overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains and a crowd of family and friends waiting at her family’s lake house to celebrate afterwards. At St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Spartanburg, Lauren’s hometown parish, she said “I do” in an Anne Barge gown. Their reception at the Country Club of Spartanburg was a dance party that included an after-dinner snack of mini Le Diplomate burgers, a nod to their first date. The couple still lives in DC.