Judge Lauren Lake of the new Entertainment Studios court series WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE. (photo credit: Sabrina Thompson, Kuu Photography)
LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) division Entertainment Studios proudly announces a 'firm go' for the creation and launch of its 68th and newest HD television series WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE. The new court series is a daily/strip one-hour block of programming for Fall 2022 available to broadcast television stations, as well as global cable, network, and digital distribution platforms.www.thepress.net