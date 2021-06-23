Cancel
College Sports

Jaden Mangham

The Press
The Press
Life in the Red: A four-star, late-June official visitor for the Huskers. Jaden Mangham says he is being recruited primarily as a wide receiver but also potentially as a defensive back by the Huskers.

