Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Launches New Court Series 'WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE'

By Entertainment Studios, Inc.
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) division Entertainment Studios proudly announces a 'firm go' for the creation and launch of its 68th and newest HD television series WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE. The new court series is a daily/strip one-hour block of programming for Fall 2022 available to broadcast television stations, as well as global cable, network, and digital distribution platforms.

www.thepress.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
692
Followers
19K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
Person
Lauren Lake
Person
Glenda Hatchett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Directv#Att U Verse#Verizon Fios#Altice#Charter Spectrum#Mablean#Mgm#Founder Chairman Ceo#Amg Entertainment Studios#Raleigh#Abc Nbc Cbs Fox#Pattrn#Grio#Avod#The World Wide Web#Esmp#Western Hostiles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Verizon
Related
Los Angeles, CARadio Business Report

Quincy Jones Teams With Byron Allen On Local Now Additions

LOS ANGELES — The free streaming platform owned by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is bulking up its lineup with the addition of a host of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. The move is designed to increase awareness, and usage, of Local Now.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Press

Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios

U.S. Senators And Congressmen Respond To Byron Allen's Call To Action To Revise And Update Federal Civil Rights Law. LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO, Byron Allen, today announced his call to action to strengthen the original civil rights act in America, which was put into law in the year 1866, has successfully achieved political support in both houses of Congress. Today, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (CT), Cory Booker (NJ), and Ron Wyden (OR) along with Representatives Jamie Raskin (MD-08) and Mondaire Jones (NY-17) introduced the Economic Inclusion Civil Rights Act of 2021 -- legislation that would amend and strengthen Section 1981, the nation's oldest federal civil rights law enacted as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1866. This is the same civil rights statute that was at issue in the case Allen litigated to a decision in the U.S. Supreme Court.
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Byron Allen Launches The Weather Channel Plus

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group today announced the launch of The Weather Channel’s new subscription streaming service: The Weather Channel Plus. The new $4.99-per-month subscription service will feature more than 50 news and entertainment streaming channels for a launch in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company said it expects to hit the 30 million subscriber mark in its first five years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Press

U.S. Senators And Congressmen Respond To Byron Allen's Call To Action To Revise And Update Federal Civil Rights Law

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO, Byron Allen, today announced his call to action to strengthen the original civil rights act in America, which was put into law in the year 1866, has successfully achieved political support in both houses of Congress. Today, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (CT), Cory Booker (NJ), and Ron Wyden (OR) along with Representatives Jamie Raskin (MD-08) and Mondaire Jones (NY-17) introduced the Economic Inclusion Civil Rights Act of 2021 -- legislation that would amend and strengthen Section 1981, the nation's oldest federal civil rights law enacted as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1866. This is the same civil rights statute that was at issue in the case Allen litigated to a decision in the U.S. Supreme Court.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s binge-watching this raunchy new Netflix comedy right now

For anyone in the US who’s been going through Schitt’s Creek withdrawals and could use a hilarious new comedy from our neighbor to the north, especially as an antidote of sorts to the pandemic and all kinds of other negative news in the world right now, rejoice — Netflix has you covered, in the form of a raunchy sitcom from Catherine Reitman. Season 5 of her show Workin’ Moms just got added to Netflix in the US a few days ago, and already it’s one of the most-watched Netflix shows, having rocketed up the streamer’s ranks of what’s popular across the...
Jackson, MOmixonline.com

ACT Entertainment Launches

JACKSON, MISSOURI, June 28, 2021 – ACT Lighting (RapcoHorizon/ProCo Sound/RHC Holdings) is pleased to announce the launch of ACT Entertainment, a new entity formed by bringing together the brands of the ACT Lighting and RHC Holdings family of companies. While deeply rooted in the heritage of its legacy companies, the...
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Master P Protege Big Court Is The Judge And Jury On New Podcast

“You’re only as good as the company you keep” is an old Southern saying that has many meanings. Big Court is living proof of that: He has surrounded himself with like-minded individuals and reaped the benefits from those relationships. It’s nearly impossible to go wrong with music mogul Master P as a mentor.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

International Disruptors: Federation Entertainment’s Pascal Breton & Lionel Uzan Talk Global Ambitions & How Empowering Their New Breed Of Indie Studios Is A Key Driver To Company’s Success

Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature where we’ll shine a spotlight on key executives and companies outside of the U.S. shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we take a deep dive into Federation Entertainment, the production-sales studio behind Canal Plus’ hit series The Bureau and Netflix Italian hit Baby. Founder Pascal Breton and CEO Lionel Uzan give us the lowdown on the company’s ambitions and why now is the perfect time to be in the game of creating pan-European content.
Electronicsimore.com

Beats by Dre launches 'It's The Music' campaign for Beats Studio Buds

Beats by Dre has launched a new "It's The Music" campaign. The videos feature songs from a range of artists and, of course, highlight the new Beats Studio Buds. Beats by Dre has launched a new campaign called "It's The Music" that features a range of artists as well as the brand's new Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds.
TV & VideosWUSA

H.E.R. Talks Working With the Obamas on New Netflix Series 'We the People' (Exclusive)

H.E.R. calls working with Barack and Michelle Obama on the Netflix series, We the People, "life-changing." ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the singer as well as series creator Chris Nee and director Peter Ramsey about the new animated show -- which is produced by the Obamas through their Higher Ground Productions as well as by Kenya Barris through his Khalabo Ink Society banner -- that focuses on educating children on United States civics lessons through music.
MLBPosted by
TheStreet

Audacy Launches 2400Sports, A New Dedicated Sports Podcast Studio Building On The Company's Leadership Position In Sports Audio

Audacy today announced the launch of 2400Sports. This new podcast studio will house Audacy Sports' digital audio content, including both new and existing original podcasts. 2400Sports is the latest addition to Audacy's podcast portfolio, which contains premium podcast companies Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, as well as the recently acquired Podcorn, the largest podcast influencer marketplace in the U.S.
Energy Industrybitcoinist.com

Is New York’s Seneca Lake Too Hot Because Of Bitcoin Mining? We Beg To Differ

Legacy media is back at it. They had to concoct a rival story to counteract the Bitcoin Mining Council’s latest report. And they ran with the apparent rising temperatures of Seneca Lake. At its shores, an energy company is mining Bitcoin and a town is protesting. Or, as NBC News dramatically puts it, they’re using, “the fossil-fuel energy not to keep the lights on in surrounding towns but for the energy-intensive “mining” of bitcoins.”
NFLPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix might be forced to make a controversial change you’re going to hate

Some streaming services provide users with an option to select a lower-priced tier with ads. Hulu and Peacock are two such examples. Netflix executives, however, have said on numerous occasions that the company will never embrace advertisements. Analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson Research, however, recently issued an investor note arguing that Netflix might want to reconsider its position. According to Nathanson, Netflix is experiencing slower subscriber growth. Consequently, Netflix needs to come up with additional revenue streams to keep investors happy. Today’s Top Deal Get Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU! Price: $19.49 You Save: $10.50 (35%) Coupon...
Celebritiesbizjournals

Megyn Kelly to launch weekday talk show on SiriusXM

Megyn Kelly is launching a weekday talk show on satellite radio service SiriusXM. Starting Sept. 7, "The Megyn Kelly Show" will air on the service's Triumph channel, which also hosts Nancy Grace and Dr. Laura Schlessinger and other conservative voices, Variety reports. “I’m thrilled to be taking our program to...
NFLSilicon Republic

Universal Pictures quits HBO Max for Peacock streaming service

In the battle of the streaming services, NBC’s Peacock has secured a deal with Universal Pictures that will allow its films a quicker release. Universal movies will soon be streamed on Peacock, its parent company’s streaming service. The US film production and distribution company owned by Comcast through NBC Universal...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime

I remember a time when summer was such a bad season for TV that when the temperatures started rising, we'd all just roll our television sets down a hill and *gasp* spend time with our families rather than endure another network reality show cobbled together because two TV execs standing at urinals made a bet about who could get the worst show on air. But those days are long gone, and now the year is just a blur of non-stop quality television with year-round hits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy