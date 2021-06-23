Veritas Investments, One of San Francisco's Largest Property Managers, Announces Further Resident Relief Efforts to Help Keep People in their Homes

Great Wine – Family Winemakers Tasting is Scheduled for Sunday, August 22 in San Francisco. Sacramento, CA (July 2, 2021) – Family Winemakers of California, an association of family-owned wineries in California, is excited to announce the 2021 date for its San Francisco tasting. This year, the trade and consumer tasting returns to San Francisco and takes place at The Midway – 900 Marin Street again this year, on Sunday, August 22. This location is in the up-and-coming dogpatch area of SF. The tasting spotlights about 65 producers from California’s small, family-owned wineries pouring 300 different wines, said Pete Downs, President of the Family Winemakers of California.