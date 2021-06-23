Cancel
Real Estate

Veritas Investments, One of San Francisco's Largest Property Managers, Announces Further Resident Relief Efforts to Help Keep People in their Homes

By Veritas Investments Inc
The Press
The Press
 14 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based Veritas Investments, one of the largest managers of apartment homes in San Francisco, announced today it is voluntarily extending to Dec. 31, 2021 a moratorium on evictions to assist residents facing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. State and local moratoriums are currently set to expire June 30, 2021.

