Veritas Investments, One of San Francisco's Largest Property Managers, Announces Further Resident Relief Efforts to Help Keep People in their Homes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based Veritas Investments, one of the largest managers of apartment homes in San Francisco, announced today it is voluntarily extending to Dec. 31, 2021 a moratorium on evictions to assist residents facing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. State and local moratoriums are currently set to expire June 30, 2021.www.thepress.net