Sen. Whitehouse faces questions over private beach club membership

A Democratic Senator from Rhode Island is denying he’s a member of an exclusive beach club that critics say is essentially all-white.Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, the scion of a prominent political and business family, is facing renewed scrutiny over his connection to Bailey’s Beach Club, a hyper-exclusive private club known for catering to elite American families like the Vanderbilts, Astors, and Du Ponts. On Wednesday, the Democratic senator said in a statement that his wife and family members are part of the club, but he isn’t. “There have been calls for me to resign from the club, which...