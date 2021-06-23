Cancel
Sen. Whitehouse faces questions over private beach club membership

The Press
The Press
 14 days ago
Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is facing questions over his family's membership to a private beach club that is accused of having only White members. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports.

