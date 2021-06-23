DJ KaySlay Enlists The Game for New Song ’72 Bar Assassin’: Listen

When Tyler, The Creator released “LUMBERJACK,” the first single off his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, there was a surprising voice on the song doing ad-libs: DJ Drama. Now that fans have the full project, it turns out DJ Drama is actually all over the album, ad-libing the songs much like he’s done throughout his career on the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. With the album out, Tyler did an Instagram Live where he shouted out DJ Drama for his contributions and saluted his legacy.