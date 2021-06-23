Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Ballot maker responds to wild conspiracy theory

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN's Kyung Lah reports on the ongoing audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona, as the focus is now on the paper the ballots are actually printed on.

www.thepress.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
690
Followers
19K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyung Lah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theory#Ballots#Cnn#Election Results#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Reprehensible New Claim About COVID-19

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about the coronavirus drew fierce backlash on Monday. In a threaded “message from America to the swamp” that she posted on Twitter, the Georgia Republican bombastically declared that “no one cares” about the more transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 that is now making its way across the United States “or any other variant.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Republicans Who Make Deal With Democrats 'Biggest Traitors'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said Republicans who make a deal on infrastructure with Democrats are "traitors" if that agreement includes aspects of the Green New Deal. Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, took to Twitter on Friday morning to slam her GOP colleagues after a bipartisan deal on infrastructure was announced a day earlier.
ScienceNBC News

The Covid Wuhan lab leak theory is being twisted to validate conspiracy theories

We are hearing a lot about how science and scientists got the lab leak theory wrong. This (mostly) partisan narrative, especially powerful among conservatives, is being used to discredit both science and science-informed public health officials. And it's both misinformed and shortsighted. This (mostly) partisan narrative is being used to...
IraqThe Guardian

Why do conspiracy theories flourish? Because the truth is too hard to handle

The greatest conspiracies are open and notorious – not theories, but practices expressed through law and policy, technology and finance. Counterintuitively, these conspiracies are more often than not announced in public and with a modicum of pride. They’re dutifully reported in our newspapers; they’re bannered on to the covers of our magazines; updates on their progress are scrolled across our screens – all with such regularity as to render us unable to relate the banality of their methods to the rapacity of their ambitions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Scarborough hosts critical race theory debate on 'Morning Joe'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hosted a discussion on critical race theory toward the end of his "Morning Joe" program on Tuesday that included praise and criticism of the subject, which has increasingly become a hot topic of debate on cable television and across the country. The discussion featured Princeton professor Eddie...
POTUSMSNBC

‘My dad did that’: Trump Jr.’s damage control backfires amid criminal Trump Org probe

After the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were indicted for charges including tax fraud and conspiracy, Trump’s children are speaking out for the first time about the criminal probe. Donald Trump Jr. posted a thirteen minute video intending to defend his father, but possibly making things worse by admitting Trump paid for Weisselberg’s grandkids’ school. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why his statement is significant and the latest in the investigation.
Surfside, FLPosted by
Daily Dot

Surfside condo collapse becomes haven for far-right conspiracy theories

Far-right figures are circulating a dizzying array of conspiracy theories about the devastating condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. In the early morning hours of June 24, Champlain Towers South collapsed in a matter of seconds. As of Monday morning, the official death toll is nine; 152 remain unaccounted for. No survivors have been pulled from the rubble in days.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump’s Fantasy Legal World

Just like you, Donald Trump has some big summer plans, though his are probably more grandiose: He’s going to be reinstated to the presidency by August, and he’s going to sue Facebook, Twitter, Google’s YouTube, and their respective CEOs for violating his First Amendment rights. The first of these is impossible. The second, which Trump announced during a press conference this morning, is only marginally more likely to succeed.
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Republican congressman says Marjorie Taylor Greene 'doesn't do anything' but 'try to be famous'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared on CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown Sunday, where the congressman from Illinois spoke about fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Though Greene is new to Congress, she’s gained notoriety for espousing fantastical conspiracy theories and launching verbal attacks on Democratic colleagues, becoming one of the more high-profile members of the GOP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy