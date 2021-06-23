Reno outslugs Isotopes, who are coming home

PROBABLES: Rainiers TBA vs. Isotopes RHP José Mújica (1-5, 7.31) SATURDAY: Isotopes catcher José Briceño was the hero for Albuquerque, delivering a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth and following it up with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning of a 5-4 Isotopes victory. Taylor Motter drove in the Isotopes’ other two runs on the evening, connecting on his ninth home run of the campaign. Isotopes LHP Ian Clarkin (0-4, 8.48) did not allow a run over his 4.0+ innings on the hill. The southpaw issued three walks and struck out one … Chris Rusin tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief while Zac Rosscup and Chad Smith each recorded a scoreless frame, with the latter picking up the win.