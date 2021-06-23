Cancel
Reno outslugs Isotopes, who are coming home

By ABQJournal News Staff
ABQJournal
 14 days ago

TUESDAY: Host Reno won for the fifth time in the six-game series, 9-8 over Albuquerque. The Aces pounded four home runs, built a 7-1 lead and held on. The Isotopes dropped five of six games in a series for the fourth time this season already. Isotope 3B Taylor Motter’s three-hit game raised his average to .314. Isotopes starter José Mujica saw his ERA go to 8.03 with the rough outing. (Click here for the box score, here for the updated Triple-A West standings.)

