Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ivermectin tested as possible Covid treatment in large UK trial

tucsonpost.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug used to treat parasite infections in humans and livestock will be investigated as a possible treatment for Covid-19 in a large UK study at the University of Oxford. The medicine, known as ivermectin, has antiviral properties and initial preliminary studies have shown it can reduce viral load, the amount of virus in the respiratory tract, and the length of symptoms in those with a mild infection, according to a statement from the university.

www.tucsonpost.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ivermectin#Clinical Trials#Uk#The University Of Oxford#Principle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Shin

Vitamin D: Is It Still a Wonder Drug For Covid-19?

Although the new clinical trial finds no benefit, it still tells us important things about vitamin D and Covid-19. Previously, twosmall randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have advocated vitamin D treatment for Covid-19, which I detailed here and here. But not every trial will show the same encouraging results, which is how things usually are. Even the FDA-approved remdesivir drug that inhibits coronavirus replication did not pass the W.H.O Solidarity trial and other trials.
Public Healthfoxla.com

Nasal spray could potentially treat COVID-19, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - The director for the National Institutes of Health announced this week the progress of a nasal spray being developed to treat COVID-19. "I’m pleased to share progress in the development of a specially engineered therapeutic antibody that could be delivered through a nasal spray. Preclinical studies also suggest it may work even better than existing antibody treatments to fight COVID-19, especially now that new SARS-CoV-2 "variants of concern" have become increasingly prevalent," said NIH director Dr. Francis Collins.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Anti-malarial drug shows promise in the battle against COVID-19

In the "war" that the world has been fighting against COVID-19, scientists have been scanning their arsenals of previously used drugs in hopes of finding any that can be used to treat the disease. One of the contenders under scrutiny, an anti-malarial drug called mefloquine shows great promise, according to a new breakthrough study by a team of Japanese scientists, perhaps giving us a better fighting chance.
HealthLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Scancell plans new Covid vaccine trial in South Africa, UK

Scancell Holdings PLC - Oxford, England-based developer of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer and infectious disease - Plans clinical trial in South Africa and the UK for its novel bivalent Covid-19 vaccine candidates, after pre-clinical data showed positive immune responses. Says its leading vaccine candidates, SCOV1 and SCOV2, could provide higher protection against new variants of Covid-19. Notes it can continue to target emerging variants using its ImmunoBody DNA vaccine platform.
Public Healthkfgo.com

UK pilot scheme finds no big COVID outbreaks at test events

LONDON (Reuters) – A British trial of how risky cultural and sporting events are for transmission of the coronavirus found no substantial outbreaks of COVID-19 although the findings were based on a low number of test completions, government researchers said. Britain has conducted a pilot scheme to test audiences at...
Public Healthwhtc.com

UK’s COVID-19 test-and-trace system still missing targets-watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s much-maligned multi-billion pound COVID-19 test-and-trace system has improved, but is still missing targets and the results of millions of tests to find asymptomatic cases have not been reported, parliament’s spending watchdog said on Friday. The programme, which was given a 22 billion pound ($30.6 billion) budget,...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Detecting COVID-19 with a one-second test? It’s now possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A group of scientists from the United States and Taiwan say they have developed a test that can detect whether someone has COVID-19 in 1 second. The research...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Saviour Covid Drug: This Treatment To Be Studied In The UK

Besides the vaccines, there are also some potential treatments that could work for keeping people with covid-19 out of the hospitals. The vaccines are surrounded by lots of controversies these days due to some more or less severe side effects, but some of the treatments have really proven to be successful.
Miami, FLWbaltv.com

First US trial cruise testing COVID-19 safety protocols begins

MIAMI — The cruise industry is one step closer to offering voyages out of U.S. ports as Royal Caribbean has launched a trial cruise out of PortMiami. This marks the first time a cruise ship set sail out of a U.S. port in 15 months, when the pandemic shut down the entire industry.
Public HealthBillboard

UK Concert Industry Takes Legal Action Over COVID-19 Events Test Program

LONDON — The U.K. live industry has turned to legal action to try to force the government to publish its findings into how venues and festivals can safely reopen. In April, the British government launched its Events Research Program (ERP) to study the risk of transmission of COVID-19 at a range of live music and sporting events. Although it made some of the scientific data gathered from the test shows public, the government has yet to publish its full report. That leaves the U.K. live industry facing “the real chance that the entire summer could collapse for the second year running,” says Stuart Galbraith, head of Kilimanjaro Live and co-founder of U.K. live music body LIVE.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Mitie wins expanded contract for UK COVID-19 testing centres

(Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group said on Monday it has won an expanded contract worth up to 365 million pounds ($507.86 million) to manage certain COVID-19 testing sites and mobile testing units (MTU) across England, Scotland and Wales. The one-year contract will include more than 175 regional and local...
Public HealthLife Style Extra

Sodexo wins UK deal for more COVID-19 test centres

And mobile COVID-19 testing centres in the UK in a deal that it. said could be worth 404 million pounds ($557 million). provider of such testing centres. testing centres as part of the industry-wide effort to tackle. Ireland's healthcare business. (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)* Global share...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK's Javid wants COVID restrictions lifted as soon as possible

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's new health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday he wanted the remaining COVID-19 social restrictions to be lifted as soon as possible. Javid is due to update lawmakers later on whether restrictions should be removed on July 19 as the government previously indicated or whether the full reopening could be brought forward.