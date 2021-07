In the end, and for the second time this tournament, there was nothing Scotland could do but stand and watch. As the peerless Luka Modric bent his body and curled a sumptuous shot into the top corner with the outside of his right foot, he delivered a brutal knockout blow to Scotland’s party with the beauty and grace of a ballerina. It was in some ways reminiscent of Patrik Schick’s wondergoal from the halfway line, which handed Scotland their opening defeat of the tournament last week. For a few seconds the ball seemed to hang in the air before...