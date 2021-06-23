Cancel
Ghost of Tsushima’s New Box Removes “Only On PlayStation” Branding

Cover picture for the articleSony and PlayStation have updated the box art for Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima. The new box art advertises the game’s multiplayer, but more interestingly, it also removes the “Only on PlayStation” banner that sits above the game’s box art. The new box art was spotted at Amazon and PlayStation Direct and was first reported on by VGChronicle. You can still view the original box art on this product page for reference.

