Ghost of Tsushima’s New Box Removes “Only On PlayStation” Branding

As we leaked last week, an expansion for Ghost of Tsushima featuring a new island was imminent. It has now formally been announced as the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. The Director’s Cut is available for the PS4 and PS5 but includes the new Iki Island Expansion which features a new island, new enemies, and more. It also includes a few more digital goodies and of course the Legends Mode addition as well. Specifically for the PS5, the game now targets 4K/60fps and adds haptic feedback for the DualSense.