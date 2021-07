The Samsung Gallery app is something that you probably use a lot, but more for viewing the photos and videos that are stored on your device. You also don’t expect a lot of updates from Samsung for this app but every once in a while they do bring something new even if it’s just a minor change or future. The latest update to the Gallery app brings something for both phones and tablets, bringing a new interface from the Drawer UI for the tablet app and full-screen scrolling for the phone app.