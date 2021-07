Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): Amid strained ties between Washington and Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday said that the United States is "the top threat to global cybersecurity.""As facts have proven time and again, it is the US that has been forcing companies to install backdoors and obtaining user data in violation of relevant rules. The US itself is the top threat to global cybersecurity," Wenbin said during a press briefing.