VVS Laxman has said the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka will help youngsters understand the standards they will have to maintain to have a prolonged run in the Indian team. A 20-member Indian team under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan is presently in Sri Lanka for a six-match white-ball tour, starting with the first ODI on July 13. With quite a few established players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma away in England, the team primarily comprises white-ball specialists and youngsters who have been knocking on the doors of national selection.