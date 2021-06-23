Cancel
Podcast 350: A deep dive into natural language processing and speech to text systems

Cover picture for the articleFrom Siri to services that transcribe our every word, we explore advancements in computer systems that can understand human conversation and commands. Today’s episode is sponsored by Rev. We explore the history of automatic speech recognition and computer systems that can understand human commands. From there, we explain the machine learning revolution that has powered recent advancements in speech to text systems, like the one employed by Rev for automatic transcription. Finally, we look to the future, and imagine the features and services that the next generation of this AI could produce.

