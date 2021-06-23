Burlington School awaits DHS approval for daycare
Burlington School Board President Terry Graham called the regular monthly meeting to order June 17 at 8 a.m., with four board members present including: Robert Hill, April Kisling and Aaron Smith. T.J. Rockenbach was absent. Also attending were Dr. Stacey Croft, superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year; Kevin Brown, superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year; Gerrett Spears, high school principal for the 2021-2022 school year; and Minutes Clerk Tracy Granados.