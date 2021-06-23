Pound Sterling a "Top Pick" with BNP Paribas, Forecast 1.20+ Against the Euro

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.99 ($68.22).