Pound Sterling a "Top Pick" with BNP Paribas, Forecast 1.20+ Against the Euro

By Gary Howes
poundsterlinglive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoney transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1586-1.1609. More information on securing specialist rates, here. BNP Paribas have named the British Pound their "idiosyncratic top pick" in a regular quarterly economic and strategic briefing, saying the UK's economy is likely to outperform its peers and allow the Bank of England to raise interest rates in August 2022.

www.poundsterlinglive.com
