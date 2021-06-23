‘Pokémon Sword And Shield’ leakers to pay $150,000 in damages
The Pokémon Company has settled its lawsuit against two individuals who leaked Pokémon Sword And Shield details before its release. According to a report by Polygon, the defendants are required to pay The Pokémon Company US$150,000 in damages each for leaking photographs from the then-unreleased game’s strategy guide, which had been posted in a Discord chat in early November 2019. The images reportedly included new features such as Gigantamax forms of certain Pokémon.www.nme.com