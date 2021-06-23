Cancel
Video Games

‘Pokémon Sword And Shield’ leakers to pay $150,000 in damages

By Puah Ziwei
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company has settled its lawsuit against two individuals who leaked Pokémon Sword And Shield details before its release. According to a report by Polygon, the defendants are required to pay The Pokémon Company US$150,000 in damages each for leaking photographs from the then-unreleased game’s strategy guide, which had been posted in a Discord chat in early November 2019. The images reportedly included new features such as Gigantamax forms of certain Pokémon.

Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO's TCG Research

It's time for Pokémon GO collectors to take advantage of the Pokémon TCG and GO Fest 2021 cross-promotion. The Pokémon Center has now shipped their GO Fest 2021 items which come with a Professor's Research trading card featuring the first-ever TCG appearance of Niantic's own Professor Willow. Each Professor's Research card given with this promotion has a unique code that can be redeemed to unlock a Special Research questline in Pokémon GO.
Public Safetyhypebeast.com

18-Year-Old Pokémon TCG Site PokeBeach Hacked for Attempted Ransom

With an ever-growing interest in Pokémon trading cards, a group of professional hackers decided to meddle with the 18-year-old site, PokeBeach, in an attempt to blackmail the site’s creator, Jon Sahagian. The hackers tampered with the popular Pokémon TCG site last week as they deleted approximately two decades of files...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Nintendo president on classic content

Nintendo closed out its 81st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders last week by tackling a question regarding classic products. One investor asked if there are future plans for a mini series like the NES and SNES Classic Editions or other online content. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa responded with the following:
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Nintendo president on reports of a new Switch model

There have been fairly regular reports claiming that Nintendo has a new Switch model in the works, but at least thus far, nothing has materialized. The latest rumor came from Bloomberg, with the outlet claiming at the end of May that a reveal could have taken place right before E3 2021. Of course, that didn’t happen in the end.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

[Review] Age of Calamity: Pulse of the Ancients DLC

Nintendo released the first wave for its Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass. This wave, Pulse of the Ancients, brings a plethora of new content to the action-packed prequel spinoff to the Breath of the Wild. But even with all of the new features, the first thing you need...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Mario's Creator Shigeru Miyamoto Is Still "Hooked" On Pokémon GO

Even after five years, Niantic's augmented reality game Pokémon GO is as popular as ever. It's not just trainers who are still obsessed with the game though. During Nintendo’s 81st annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the heads of the company were asked what their favourite games were to lighten the mood, and in recent times, it seems the creator of Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, is still enjoying Pokémon GO.
SoftwareInternational Business Times

Nintendo Seemingly Confirms A New Hardware Is In Development

Nintendo has not yet announced that it is working on a new gaming hardware. Analysts believe that a Nintendo Switch Pro is in development. Nintendo Switch Pro fans got excited about a recent statement from the company's president. The imminent launch and eventual release of the supposed upgraded gaming console...
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Is A Pokemon Go-style AR Game Launching On 21 July

While we’re eagerly awaiting the release of a new Witcher game, CD Projekt Red has something to keep fans of the franchise occupied in a new augmented reality mobile game. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is heading to iOS and Android devices on 21 July, developed in collaboration with Spokko. Much like the likes of Niantic’s Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Catan: World Explorers, this title is a location-based RPG that puts players into the shoes of a Witcher.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Nintendo Switch Pro: Nintendo President finally comments

The Nintendo Switch Pro exists in a strange state of limbo whereby a slew of unconfirmed leaks and rumors make it seem very real, but then Nintendo has kept extremely tight-lipped about any hardware it's working on. Until now. In a recent shareholder Q&A one of the company's investors managed...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Forced to Choose Between Two Awesome Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Dynamax Adventures give Nintendo Switch players a chance to obtain some of the rarest Pokemon in the franchise, but there's one big drawback: players can only take one with them at the end! Reddit user OG_Milkman101 faced a difficult decision when they had both a Shiny Obstagoon and a Shiny Necrozma at the end of their Dynamax Adventure. It's a good problem to encounter in the game, as it means a guaranteed Shiny, but it also presents a real dilemma to deal with! At the end of the day, most Reddit posters argued that Necrozma is the better option.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Map Update July 2021

Pokemon GO has recently updated their map and players are loving the added details. Pokemon GO is a mobile app allowing players to experience being a trainer by walking around and catching Pokemon themselves. In order to do this, Nintendo created their own world map for supported countries. Niantic is...