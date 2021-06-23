‘Pokémon Sword And Shield’ leakers to pay $150,000 in damages

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Dynamax Adventures give Nintendo Switch players a chance to obtain some of the rarest Pokemon in the franchise, but there's one big drawback: players can only take one with them at the end! Reddit user OG_Milkman101 faced a difficult decision when they had both a Shiny Obstagoon and a Shiny Necrozma at the end of their Dynamax Adventure. It's a good problem to encounter in the game, as it means a guaranteed Shiny, but it also presents a real dilemma to deal with! At the end of the day, most Reddit posters argued that Necrozma is the better option.