COOKING FOR TWO: Cold-fried french fries as once-a-year delicacy

Yesterday, I was flipping through the channels and watched Fried Green Tomatoes for probably the 40th time. I was just a kid when the movie first came out, but I always shed a tear when I watch it. It's a touching tale of women and the hardships they endure throughout their friendship. My mother worked a rough job at a nursing home to be close to her mother, on weekends during her shifts, she often required that I came and volunteered. I passed ice to residents water pitches, painted the women's nails, and my favorite thing to do was to play catch with a blind man named Steven. Just like in the movie, the residents, like Jessica Tandy's character were always looking for a listening ear. They only wanted to tell their stories. Some were funny, but most were sad. Most tales were of broken hearts, loss, or loneliness.