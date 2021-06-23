Cancel
Kiowa, KS

Kiowa's Labor Day 5K returns this year

By Yvonne Miller
alvareviewcourier.com
 13 days ago

One of the most loved activities of Kiowa's Labor Day weekend is the 5K Race at 8 a.m. Monday morning. It is a time when family and friends have a little friendly competition. It's also a time for serious runners to see if they can win the race on their road to tougher challenges. Maybe you're just pushing your baby stroller and visiting with your friends. Whatever the reason, hundreds if not thousands have run Kiowa's 5K the last 35 years.

