Why My Imperfections Are My Greatest Strengths

I created this very high expectation of myself and if I’m being really honest, I wasn’t really sure where that had come from or why I expected so much of myself. At first I found myself in this warped version of trying to keep up to everything and these expectations I had set for myself. Giving my baby what she needed and keeping her happy, keeping the home clean and at the same time I had gone full drive into work mode and was driving my business forward. At the time I owned a fashion business and was doing incredibly well from the outside looking in.