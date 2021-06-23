Why My Imperfections Are My Greatest Strengths
As children, we learn about the world by making associations to remember words and shapes and names of things. It helps us make sense of our environment. It starts simply enough: We associate the color red with apples or the word “no” with the feeling of disappointment. The idea of red apples and disappointing two-letter words becomes cemented in our minds. We might hear associations made about us from family members. “Debbie always shares her toys. What a sweet girl.” We hear a parent call a sibling “a goofball.” From then on, Debbie is sweet and her sister is silly. It’s harmless, until it isn’t.www.success.com