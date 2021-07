Preheat the oven to 180◦ C. Grease and line a 20 cm in diameter by 6 cm high cake pan with baking paper. Cream the butter and the sugar until fluffy and pale. Add the eggs and beat well. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together. Add together with the sour cream, milk, almond flour and almond essence to the creamed mixture. Mix well. Spoon into the prepared cake pan and spread out evenly. Bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Leave to stand for 5 minutes in the pan before turning out. Turn out onto a wire rack and drizzle over the honey syrup.