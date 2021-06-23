[Guide] Best loadout for the XM4 in Warzone Season 4

The MG 82 can be a powerful LMG in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer games and Warzone matches. You’re going to fire this weapon quite a bit during most battles, which means it’s going to be heavily ammunition-deprived, and that can lead to your downfall if you’re not paying attention. We highly recommend finding a suitable backup weapon to use instead of reloading, and you’re going to feel a lot more comfortable with this gun. To ensure you’re getting the most use out of the MG 82, we’ve broken down the best attachments and the best loadout to have with it when you’re battling other players in large multiplayer matches or when you are landing into a Warzone battle royale fire.