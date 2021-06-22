Cancel
Nashville, TN

Spine surgeon leader to know: Dr. Christopher Glattes of Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics

By Carly Behm -
beckersspine.com
 15 days ago

Christopher Glattes, MD, a spine surgeon at Nashville, Tenn.-based Elite Sports Medicine + Orthopedics, grew up with a mother who was a surgical scrub nurse. Dr. Glattes said in a video feature that she had a major influence on him, and he went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center and did fellowship training at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

