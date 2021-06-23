Loki episode 3 runtime: How long is the third episode?

In the previous episode, our dear Loki followed the other Loki (which we now learn has named herself Sylvie) back to the TVA (Time Variance Agency). This muddles things for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who had a plan to decimate the Time Keepers, and now because of this man’s intrusive ways, finds herself in the midst of an apocalypse – Lamentis 1 – which Loki discovers is an event that no one survives. The problem now is that the TemPad, which allows Minutemen and agents of the TVA to teleport through time, is out of juice. The two are stranded unless they can find a strong enough power source to get the TemPad working again.