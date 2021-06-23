Senators ask Biden administration to help biomass industry
CONCORD (AP) — Maine and New Hampshire's U.S. senators are part of a group that's asking the Biden administration to increase opportunities for the biomass industry. The group, led by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, a Democrat, and Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican, urged the administration to address languishing applications under the Renewable Fuel Standard program, including moving forward with allowing renewable energy made from biomass to qualify if it is used to power electric vehicles.www.eagletimes.com