"WW is so much more than a weight-loss plan, it truly is a wellness movement." Ciara does quite a few things well. They include but are not limited to dancing immaculately, being a great parent, making hits, slaying any and every outfit, and winning at this reaching her pre-baby weight challenge every time she gives birth. After three kids, most recently, 10 months after welcoming son Win, the star announced in June that she managed to shed all of the weight she put on during her pregnancy. She is a WW ambassador, and made it happen with the help of the popular weight-loss program.