PayPal and Visa Participate in Blockchain Capital’s $300 Million Fund

By Bilal Jafar
financemagnates.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayPal, the US-based payments giant, and Visa, a leading global financial services provider, have participated in the latest $300 million Fund V by Blockchain Capital. According to an official announcement, several strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, and university endowment funds joined the Blockchain Capital V Fund. Founded in 2013, Blockchain Capital is a California-based venture capital firm that focuses on emerging startups in the global blockchain ecosystem.

Dan Schulman
