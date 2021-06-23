James Mason Joins ETX Capital as Program Management Head

If there’s one thing you learn as an emerging manager, it’s that support is key. Knowing how to best manage your time, and having the support system to do so, is crucial to enable you to focus on doing what matters most: investing in great companies. While investing is the most important thing, people don’t often tell you all that is involved with starting your own fund. Fund formation, fundraising, brand building and being a responsible fiduciary are among the necessary but less lauded manager duties that are not for the faint hearted.