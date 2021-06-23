Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

James Mason Joins ETX Capital as Program Management Head

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETX Capital announced on Tuesday the appointment of James Mason as the retail FX and CFDs broker’s new Head of Program Management. He is based in London and has already taken over his new role. Mason brings years of experience to the broker from a diverse set of companies. Bank...

www.financemagnates.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etx Capital#Fx#Cfds Broker#Bank Account Alternative#Business Account Iban#Index Labs#Genius Sports#Ig#Landscape Mason#Swiss#Guru Capital#Fintech#Oval Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

A Guide To Programs For Emerging Managers

If there’s one thing you learn as an emerging manager, it’s that support is key. Knowing how to best manage your time, and having the support system to do so, is crucial to enable you to focus on doing what matters most: investing in great companies. While investing is the most important thing, people don’t often tell you all that is involved with starting your own fund. Fund formation, fundraising, brand building and being a responsible fiduciary are among the necessary but less lauded manager duties that are not for the faint hearted.
Marketsthinkadvisor.com

Alternatives Manager of the Year: AQR Capital Management

Todd Pulvino and Mark Mitchell of AQR/CNH Partners took honors for Alternatives award. The strategy's success in a pandemic year largely was due to SPACS and convertible bond trades. A fund run by former academics doesn’t normally connote “standout,” but in the case of the AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fund, the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Oak Hill Capital Joins Forces With Management To Acquire Trinity Consultants

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital (" Oak Hill"), a New York-based middle market private equity firm, announced that it has partnered with management and the firm's employees to acquire Trinity Consultants, Inc. (" Trinity" or "the Company") from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trinity is a leading EHS, engineering and science consulting firm that provides regulatory-driven technical consulting services to clients in various industrial and healthcare end markets globally. Trinity employs over 900 talented consultants, many of whom are owners in the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Farid Fezoua joins TVM Capital Healthcare as Managing Partner

DUBAI, UAE, SINGAPORE, BOSTON and MUNICH, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, a global specialist healthcare private equity firm operating in emerging markets, announced today that Farid Fezoua joins the firm as a Managing Partner. Farid joins the firm from GE – where over an 18-year tenure, he held several senior positions as Managing Director, GE Capital Markets Middle East Africa, Central Asia & Turkey, President & CEO GE Healthcare Africa, and more recently served as President & CEO of GE's operations in Sub-Saharan Africa across all GE businesses including Healthcare. Farid comes to TVM Capital Healthcare following the successful exit of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) in March 2021 for $232 million, which represented a 4.6x return on capital invested – the largest MENA healthcare deal in recent years.
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Spadegaming Joins Powered By Relax Distribution Program

Online casino provider Relax Gaming has welcomed iGaming studio Spadegaming as the latest partner to join its Powered By Relax program. Under the terms of this new partnership, Spadegaming will integrate its entire suite of casino games with Relax and its aggregation platform. Spadegaming has become the latest studio to...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Cook joins Elevate Asset Management

SHERIDAN — Elevate Asset Management hired Sheridan native Megan Cook, Certified Financial Planner, to provide financial planning, guidance and investment advice to individuals, foundations and institutions. Cook joins Elevate — the financial planning division of Frontier Asset Management, LLC — after over fourteen years in the industry, previously with DA...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Cybersecurity Industry Leader Samir Kapuria Joins Crosspoint Capital Partners As Managing Director

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint"), a private equity investment firm focused on cybersecurity, privacy, and infrastructure software markets, today announced the appointment of Samir Kapuria as Managing Director where he will help lead the company's efforts to identify and grow world-class companies in the cybersecurity space.
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

SVKM's NMIMS introduces Business Management Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SVKM's NMIMS, an academic institute with a legacy of 40 years, has announced Bachelor's in Business Management and Marketing Program (BBMM) at Pravin Dalal School of EntrepreneurshipFamily Business Management (PDSEFBM), Mumbai. Especially designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, the three-year bachelor's program aims to nurture...
Businessirei.com

Ziegler Capital Management combines with Fitzgerald Asset Management

Ziegler Capital Management (ZCM) has acquired Fitzgerald Asset Management, a registered investment adviser specializing in sustainable infrastructure investments. ZCM, a majority-owned affiliate of 1251 Asset Management, said the acquisition of Fitzgerald Asset Management will add sustainability-focused investment strategies to the range of fixed-income and equity products ZCM offers its clients. It is the second new fixed-income partnership in six months for ZCM, which announced a strategic investment in GIA Partners in December.
BusinessGlobeSt.com

Walker & Dunlop Appoints Head of Capital Markets

BETHESDA, MD – Walker & Dunlop Inc. has hired Susan Mello as group head of capital markets. In her new role, Mello will oversee all aspects of the firm’s capital markets platform, which structures debt and equity transactions through a range of capital sources. Mello will be based out the firm’s Englewood Cliffs, NJ office.
Businessaithority.com

MediaCom UK Appoints James Parnum as Head of Planning

With over 15 years of experience, James Parnum will lead MediaCom’s planning teams to deliver the ‘Seeing the Bigger Picture’ vision. MediaCom UK is announcing the appointment of James Parnum as Managing Partner and Head of Planning, as it looks to deliver on its ‘Seeing the Bigger Picture’ vision. Parnum...
Independence, OHscriptype.com

MAI Capital Management moving headquarters to Independence

MAI Capital Management, an independent registered investment advising firm, plans to move from its current facilities in downtown Cleveland to Park Center Plaza on Oak Tree Boulevard in Independence by mid-2022, according to Rick Buoncore, managing partner at MAI. “We’ve been downtown since our inception, and it’s served us well;...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global eDiscovery Market Technology and Media Industry Multiplies in 2021 Top Key Players |- Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services

The global eDiscovery market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for eDiscovery market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Businessmartechseries.com

Transformation Insights Welcomes Britt Nichols As A Shareholder To Its Advisory Board

Transformation Insights, a SaaS product company specializing in helping leading organizations transform how they approach large programs, announced the addition of Britt Nichols to its advisory board. Marketing Technology News: Helium 10 Announces New Amazon Advertising Platform – Launches ‘Adtomic’ a Breakthrough Solution for Amazon Sellers Looking to Optimize Advertising...
Softwareaithority.com

RealPage Appoints Dana Jones as Chief Executive Officer

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Dana Jones has been named Chief Executive Officer. Jones, who was a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors since 2019 and has over two decades of experience leading and growing global enterprise software businesses, will succeed long-time CEO and founder Steve Winn, effective August 2, 2021. She will also serve as President and as a member of RealPage’s Board of Directors.
Industryaithority.com

GE Digital Joins With Airbus And Delta TechOps In Digital Alliance For Fleet Health Monitoring And Diagnostics Solutions

Expanding partnership combines expertise in digital analytics, aircraft systems, and airline and maintenance operations. Added predictive maintenance capabilities further benefit 140 airlines engaged with the Skywise Core data platform as carriers return to flight. GE Digital announced that it joined the aviation Digital Alliance – an expanding partnership initiated by...
SoftwareSentinel

HR Analytics Tools Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, Tableau Software, Sage Software, Sisense

The latest study released on the Global HR Analytics Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The HR Analytics Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Businesstechgig.com

ICICI Securities appoints Nilotpal Gupta as Head of Data Science unit

ICICI Securities (I-Sec), India ’s leading retail-led equity franchise, distributor of financial products, and investment bank, today announced the appointment of. Unit, taking another step in the direction of strengthening its data and analytics acumen. Nilotpal Gupta, who has over 20 years of extensive experience in analytics and related roles...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dakota Wealth Management To Acquire Persimmon Capital Management

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families, has entered into an agreement to acquire Persimmon Capital Management, a boutique wealth advisory firm managing approximately $260 million in Blue Bell, PA. With the addition of Persimmon,...