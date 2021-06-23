Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Letter: Russia and the nukes

Quad-Cities Times
 12 days ago

I don't know if nuclear first strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons (at least if such a freeze is verifiable.) There should, of course, be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn't agree to this — and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn't work — then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.

qctimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Nuclear Arms Race#Nukes#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Related
Middle Eastncadvertiser.com

Letter: Not a provocation

Your June 16 article, “Israelis march in east Jerusalem in test for new government,” written by the Associated Press, overanalyzes Hamas’ recent arson attacks on Israel through incendiary balloons sent into Israel from Gaza. As a preemptive measure, Israel carried out airstrikes against Hamas, apparently causing no casualties. The article...
PoliticsPaducah Sun

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

America, Europe, and Russia should be CLOSE allies. There are a number of reasons why such an alliance would help all three. The primary is that the Big 3 would protect their people from China. But there is a POWERful element in America that is opposed to America and Russia being close allies.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Letters to the editor: Russia; climate change; Left versus Right; guns; CU South

I don’t know if nuclear first-strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons (at least if such a freeze is verifiable.) There should of course be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn’t agree to this — and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work — then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

France, Germany, China push to revive Iran nuclear talks

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed there is “a window of opportunity” now for talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the French presidency said. The three leaders, who spoke via videoconference on Monday, agreed on the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

There is no 'third way' for Iran diplomacy

President Joe Biden declared on June 28 that Iran will “never get a nuclear weapon on my watch.” Earlier that morning, Biden launched airstrikes for a second time against Iranian-aligned militia groups in Iraq and Syria. The strikes came just days after a temporary agreement between Iran and the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog fell apart, leaving international inspectors tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear sites in the dark.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

The EU Should Promote Abraham Accords, NOT More Peace Summits

It’s been 30 years since the Madrid Conference, the aim of which was to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Yet, after three decades, Europe still hasn’t grasped what a failure it and all other such attempts have been. I attended that conference, hopeful that it would lead, if not to...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Presidential Electiontucson.com

Letter: Politics

Re: Cathy Logan's June 17 letter, "Venezuela-type mess awaits us". The writer has captured in graphic terms the horror awaiting us if the Republicans are allowed to throw out election results that don't suit them. Freedom will only exist for the supreme leader. The far right already has a plan to get rid of liberals in Arizona--because they consume too much water.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Congress

Their differences on a proposed law. that have nothing at all to do with it. be they Republican or Democrat alike. Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Politicskfgo.com

Merkel, Macron discuss EU ties, trade, climate with China’s Xi

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on European Union-China relations with China’s President Xi Jinping in a video conference on Monday, Merkel’s office said. “They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity,” her office added in a statement. “The conversation also...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Donald Rumsfeld: Anti-nation-builder

Throughout his years as George W Bush’s secretary of defense, Donald Rumsfeld repeatedly resisted U.S. military participation in nation-building-type operations. This antipathy first manifested itself in the early weeks of that administration when Rumsfeld proposed to unilaterally withdraw U.S. forces from NATO peacekeeping operations in Bosnia. Ending the Balkan wars that followed the disintegration of Yugoslavia had been President Clinton's proudest foreign policy legacy. Success had come only when, after years of hesitancy, Clinton agreed that U.S. forces would participate in the resulting peacekeeping.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

China ramping up Afghanistan involvement amid US withdrawal

China appears to be preparing to ramp up its involvement in Afghanistan as US troops complete their final withdrawal — with Beijing eyeing the war-torn nation for investment and influence opportunities. Beijing has been vocal, especially in recent weeks, in slamming the United States for pushing forward with its troop...
Politicsdallassun.com

Xi holds video conference with French, German leaders

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid strained ties with European Union (EU). According to Global Times, the leaders of France and Germany expressed their support behind an EU-China investment agreement,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China breaking international law to dominate SCS

Beijing [China], July 3 (ANI): China's designs to dominate the South China Sea might involve breaking international law of the seas in the region. The call for readiness for "people's war at sea" last year by China's Defense Minister, General Chang Wanquan is a case in point. James Holmes, writing...