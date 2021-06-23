Cancel
Hand Geometry Biometric Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 |3M Company, Fulcrum Biometrics, Amazon

 12 days ago

Hand Geometry Biometric is an identification system which reads the hand geometry of the people such as their height, weight, veins, and various angles. These systems are primarily used to attendance purposes, for access control and as a payment mechanism. Though many experts argue that the hand geometry biometric systems are not as accurate as other biometric devices such as fingerprint biometrics or iris biometrics and others. Growing automation has largely been held as a reason for the growth of the biometric devices including the hand geometry biometrics. Although, hand geometry biometrics are considered difficult to install in large user base firms as it is hard to distinguish based on hand geometry than on fingerprint basis. North America and Europe are considered two prominent markets of hand geometry biometrics.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Demand for Biometric Recognition Systems and Rise of Automation Industrial Expanditure.

