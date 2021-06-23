Robotic Pool Cleaner Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants | Pentair, Kokido, Smartpool, Milagrow HumanTech
A robotic pool cleaner is a device that automates the process of pool cleaning. A motor, onboard pumps, polyester filter cartridges, and remote control are all included. Robotic pool cleaners are becoming more popular as a result of their low electricity usage, ease of installation, and cheap maintenance. These systems rely on the suction provided by the primary circulation pump to effectively gather dirt from the pool's surface. Suction pool cleaners can handle heavier particles by automatically moving in a prescribed manner to clean the whole surface of a pool.