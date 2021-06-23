Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Rothesay is a microcosm of the best of the west coast of Scotland

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the early 1970s and we’re in the Austin 1100. Me, my mum and dad and my granda, and Simon and Garfunkel on the eight-track. We’re heading for the Firth of Clyde and the ferry to Rothesay, where we’ll play pitch and putt, walk along the esplanade gardens, eat fish and chips and, if my granda will watch me, my mum and dad might go for a wee night to Foley’s Hotel, to listen to the “chanters”.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow Scotland#Fish And Chips#Mic#Uk#Scottish#Victorian#The Electric Bakery#Helmi S Patisserie#Syrian#Titians#Cadillac Kustomz Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

Cycling at sunset through the epic Isle of Harris, Scotland

In 2017 my girlfriend Harriet and I spent a lot of our free time travelling around the British Isles looking for the best places to cycle. While at university in London, we often went out exploring on our bikes, including leaving on the last day of our first year to cycle to Portsmouth and then continuing south all the way to Barcelona. When university finished – and we were unsure of what to do next – we kept cycling. This time we headed north, to the Hebrides, with our sleeping bags and panniers full of flapjacks.
AnimalsBBC

Rare white puffin seen on island off coast of Scotland

A rare white puffin has been spotted on a small island off the Scottish coast. The Scottish Wildlife Trust said the bird was first seen on Handa Island in mid-June by Dora Hamilton who helps manage the area as a wildlife reserve. The young puffin has only a few black...
EnvironmentBBC

Edinburgh flooding: Half of July rain fell in one hour

Edinburgh was hit with nearly half of its average July rainfall in under an hour on Sunday, as storms caused flooding across the city. Trains were stopped and homes and businesses fought to keep the water out. The newly-opened St James Quarter shopping centre was also affected. Council flood prevention...
SportsBBC

Euro 2020: Londoners' portraits plastered on landmarks

Black-and-white portraits of Londoners have been plastered on the capital's bridges, streets and walls to mark Euro 2020. More than 3,000 posters have been placed at five sites across the capital to celebrate England's games at Wembley and London's shared sense of community. They're part of the Inside Out project...
HealthThe Guardian

‘They said I don’t exist. But I am here’ – one woman’s battle to prove she isn’t dead

The trouble began in 2016. When Jeanne Pouchain’s passport application was declined, she was annoyed – but assumed she must have forgotten an important piece of paperwork. Several weeks later, at a doctor’s appointment in her town of Saint-Joseph, outside Lyon in south-east France, both Pouchain, then 53, and her GP were perplexed when his computer spat out her carte vitale, the green card that gives access to the French public health system. Pouchain put it down to a technical blip. She assumed that was also the reason her pharmacy suggested she would have to pay in full for her diabetes drugs.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Kristina Mladenovic is handed £5,400 fine - the biggest of Wimbledon so far - after a relative abused a member of staff while trying to organise transport to players' hotel in central London

French star Kristina Mladenovic was handed the biggest fine of Wimbledon so far after an incident with tournament transport involving a family member. The former world doubles No 1 was docked £5,400 for an episode which followed her surprise exit from the doubles first round last Thursday. The official explanation...
Lifestyleinews.co.uk

Review: The Camp at The Wave is a new surf spot for an active break in the West Country

The Camp at The Wave, a collection of 25 impressive tents set in a peaceful spot beside the innovative, man-made surfing lake on the outskirts of Bristol, opened its doors on 17 May. The Wave itself opened just six months before the pandemic struck, but has got back up on its feet and is riding its own wave with this new addition, which provides an opportunity to turn a visit into a holiday, staying just metres away from all the action.
WorldThe Independent

Hundreds of skeletons unearthed at beach after storms

Archaeologists have discovered the human remains of around 200 people, believed to belong to a Christian community going back to the 6th century at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire. The remains at the foot of the dunes in Pembrokeshire’s Whitesands Bay, to the west of St. David’s, will be stored...
HealthThe Guardian

The invisible addiction: is it time to give up caffeine?

After years of starting the day with a tall morning coffee, followed by several glasses of green tea at intervals, and the occasional cappuccino after lunch, I quit caffeine, cold turkey. It was not something that I particularly wanted to do, but I had come to the reluctant conclusion that the story I was writing demanded it. Several of the experts I was interviewing had suggested that I really couldn’t understand the role of caffeine in my life – its invisible yet pervasive power – without getting off it and then, presumably, getting back on. Roland Griffiths, one of the world’s leading researchers of mood-altering drugs, and the man most responsible for getting the diagnosis of “caffeine withdrawal” included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the bible of psychiatric diagnoses, told me he hadn’t begun to understand his own relationship with caffeine until he stopped using it and conducted a series of self-experiments. He urged me to do the same.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Nordic countries endure heatwave as Lapland records hottest day since 1914

Nordic countries have registered near-record temperatures over the weekend, including highs of 34C (93.2F) in some places. The latest figures came after Finland’s national meteorological institute registered its hottest temperature for June since records began in 1844. Kevo, in Lapland, recorded heat of 33.6C (92.5F) on Sunday, the hottest day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy