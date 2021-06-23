Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another

By JON GAMBRELL
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vl8ku_0aciFtPh00

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again, the country's latest effort to advance its space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal.

Satellite images, a U.S. official and a rocket expert all confirmed the failed launch, earlier this month, at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's Semnan province. The attempt comes as Iran's space program has suffered a series of high-profile losses, while its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that launched a satellite into orbit last year.

Iran’s Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi later Wednesday denied Tehran had a failed satellite launch, but offered no explanation for the activity at the spaceport. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs Inc. and Maxar Technologies show preparations at the spaceport on June 6. Those images include what appears to be fuel tanks alongside a massive white gantry that houses a rocket, while scientists fuel it and prepare for launch. Before the launch, workers tow the gantry away to expose the rocket.

The number of fuel tanks, based on their size, appear to have been enough to fill the first and second stages of an Iranian Simorgh rocket, said Jeffrey Lewis, an expert at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. The Simorgh is a satellite-carrying rocket that has been launched from that same area of the spaceport, he said.

Later satellite images on June 17 showed a decrease in activity at the site. Lewis said analysts believe Iran launched the rocket at some point in that window.

“Nothing had blown up. There wasn’t a giant stain — like they had dumped the fuel — and the vehicles had kind of just moved around," he said. "The overall level of activity at the site was much lower. So to our mind, that looked like a launch.”

Air Force Lt. Col. Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement that "U.S. Space Command is aware of the Iranian rocket launch failure which occurred early June 12." He did not elaborate on the failed launch, first reported by CNN.

It wasn't immediately clear why Iran would have picked June 12 for a launch as Tehran typically schedules such launches for national commemorations. However, it did come in the run-up to Iran's presidential election last week, in which the Islamic Republic had hoped to boost turnout.

On Sunday, a new satellite image from Planet Labs showed renewed activity at the site. The image shows a mobile platform previously used to secure a Simorgh rocket at the gantry, a support vehicle seen at previous launches and a new line of fuel containers lined up at the site. Lewis said the equipment suggests that another launch is imminent.

Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. The program has seen recent troubles, however. A failed launch this month would be the fourth in a row for the Simorgh program. A separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in February 2019 also killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.

A rocket explosion in August 2019 drew even the attention of then-President Donald Trump, who later tweeted what appeared to be a classified surveillance image of the launch failure. The successive failures raised suspicion of outside interference in Iran's program, something Trump himself hinted at by tweeting at the time that the U.S. "was not involved in the catastrophic accident." But Lewis said such failures are common, especially when trying to put objects carefully into orbit around the Earth.

Meanwhile, the Guard in April 2020 revealed its own secret space program by successfully launching a satellite into orbit. The head of the U.S. Space Command later dismissed the satellite as "a tumbling webcam in space" that wouldn't provide Iran vital intelligence — though it showed Tehran's ability to successfully get into orbit.

The launch comes after the landslide election of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, the country's hard-line judiciary chief tied to the mass execution of thousands in 1988. The vote saw the lowest turnout in a presidential election since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi will take over from Iran's outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who guided Tehran into its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, setting in motion months of tensions in the wider Mideast that continue today. Diplomats in Vienna now are negotiating a way for both Iran and the U.S. to re-enter the deal, which saw Iran agree to limit its nuclear enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The U.S. has alleged such satellite launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution and called on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, previously maintained that its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component. U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency say Iran abandoned an organized military nuclear program in 2003.

The Simorgh, however, is far too large and too slow to fuel to be a good carrier for a nuclear-tipped weapon, Lewis said.

“It’s a butter knife," he added. "Could you stab someone with a butter knife? Yeah, but that’s not really the tool.”

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
38K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Launch#Revolutionary Guard#Azari#The United Nations#Planet Labs Inc#Maxar Technologies#Iranian#Pentagon#U S Space Command#Cnn#The U S Space Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Place
Dubai
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Middle Eastatlanticcitynews.net

Atomic Agency Deputy Chief To Visit Iran Next Week

The deputy director-general of the UN's nuclear watchdog will travel to Iran next week, Iran's envoy to the UN in Vienna was quoted as saying by state media on July 3. '[Massimo] Aparo...will visit Iran this coming week. His visit is in line with routine safeguards activities and within the framework of a comprehensive safeguards accord,' Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to the official government news agency IRNA.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army...
Worldcryptopotato.com

Iran Prepares Bill to Centralize and Regulate Cryptocurrency Use

The nation’s parliament is reconsidering crypto mining within the country – but on its own terms. Iranian lawmakers recently drafted a bill to “support cryptocurrency mining and organizing the domestic market for exchanges.”. Inside the Bill. The plan involves making the Central Bank of Iran the primary regulatory body regarding...
Middle Eastwibqam.com

Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq...
Aerospace & DefenseJalopnik

This Day In History: Russian N-1 Rocket Launch Fails Again

On July 3, 1969, the Soviet Zond L1S-2 was getting ready to head into space when disaster struck. For a few moments, the craft lifted into the night sky. Then, it exploded. (Welcome to Today in History, the series where we dive into important historical events that have had a significant impact on the automotive or racing world. If you have something you’d like to see that falls on an upcoming weekend, let me know at eblackstock [at] jalopnik [dot] com.)
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: US troops attacked with rockets by suspected Iran-backed militias in Syria

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. On Monday, U.S. forces deployed near the Omar Oil Field in Syria came under rocket fire, from what is believed to be an Iran-backed militia group. The rocket attack comes a day after U.S. airstrikes targeted several Iran-backed militias in Syria.
POTUSNPR

U.S. Prepares For Another Round Of Indirect Nuclear Deal Negotiations With Iran

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley about the negotiations regarding the JCPOA. President Biden's administration wants to rejoin a nuclear agreement that former President Trump withdrew from. Now American negotiators are preparing for another round of indirect talks with Iran, but the U.S. will be dealing with a new Iranian president. Rob Malley is the U.S. special envoy for Iran, and he talked with our co-host Steve Inskeep.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Iran satellite launch in early June failed: Pentagon

Iran failed in an attempt to launch a satellite into space in early June and apparently plans a new launch, according to the US Defense Department and images of the Iranian space center in Semnan province seen Wednesday. "US Space Command is aware of the Iranian rocket launch failure which occurred early June 12th," said Pentagon spokesperson Uriah Orland. No explanation was offered for why the launch failed and Iran rejected the original report of it by CNN, saying its satellites remain on the ground. "The two satellites of the ministry of telecommunications (Nahid and Pars) are at the space organisation," Iran's telecoms minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said, according to the state news agency IRNA.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The Stealth F-22 Raptor Only Fears One Thing (Not Russia or China)

The F-22 Raptor may be the most elusive fighter ever built. It has a radar-cross section the size of a marble, and if it gets into trouble, it can rocket away traveling up to two-and-a-half times the speed of sound—so fast that the friction from the air would melt its radar-absorbent coatings right off its airframe. But this October, the Air Force discovered that a Raptor with its wings clipped can’t evade the force of nature.
China19fortyfive.com

China Is Preparing for Nuclear War

Recently released satellite imagery reveals that China has embarked on what the Washington Post termed “a building spree that could signal a major expansion of Beijing’s nuclear capabilities.”. Nuclear analyst Jeffrey Lewis revealed that China is building what appears to be 119 missile silos across more than 700 square miles...
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

CNN traces Taiwan's military past as Beijing warns island to 'prepare for war'

As Beijing steps up its military propaganda and warns Taiwan to “prepare for war,” experts say the bigger threat to the island and western democracies is the large-scale cyberattacks that could potentially paralyze physical infrastructure and business simultaneously. CNN’s Will Ripley visits old military installations in Kinmen, Taiwan, and speaks with people in Taipei to investigate the terrifying scenario of a potential global cyberwar.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Russian rocket launches UK telecom satellites

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying 36 UK telecommunication and internet satellites blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East on Thursday, the Roscosmos space agency said. Images released by Roscosmos showed the Soyuz rocket, launched by Europe's Arianespace, taking off against dark skies at 1248 GMT. "We have...