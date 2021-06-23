NBA Playoffs 2021: Monty Williams credits Devin Booker's 'will' for game-winning play
With Chris Paul missing Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Devin Booker carried the load, leading the team to victory by recording a 40-point triple-double. In the Game 2 thriller, however, he didn't have it. He struggled to knock down shots from the field and committed seven of the team's nine turnovers. Fortunately, for him, the rest of the team stepped-up to keep the game close late.www.sportingnews.com