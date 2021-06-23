NBA Playoffs 2021: Monty Williams credits Devin Booker's 'will' for game-winning play

The NBA Playoffs have reached the Eastern and Western Conference finals and based on the remaining teams, a team will win the title for the first time since at least 1975-76. The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks are all in the running, who each feature All-Star talents. However, the Atlanta Hawks are also there in surprising fashion thanks to Trae Young and John Collins. In a new NBA 2K21 MyTeam Moments Agenda Group, gamers can now recreate moments related to these four playoff teams and their stars.